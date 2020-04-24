BCCI proposed new revenue sharing model at ICC meet

BCCI has assured the other cricket boards, feeling the pinch of a global economic meltdown, of its support.(Representational Photo) BCCI has assured the other cricket boards, feeling the pinch of a global economic meltdown, of its support.(Representational Photo)

The BCCI wants to lead the post Covid-19 cricket world, as it has laid out the roadmap for the future ICC functioning. It is learnt that during the global body’s Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) meeting on Thursday, BCCI secretary Jay Shah proposed a new revenue distribution system that will look after all cricket boards. The CEC meeting, via conference call, was attended by 12 Full Members and three Associates.

The BCCI has assured the other cricket boards, feeling the pinch of a global economic meltdown, of its support. According to an insider, during the meeting, Shah requested the chief executives of all other cricket boards to roll over the existing structure and draw up a draft proposal for a new revenue distribution model.

The current revenue distribution model for the ongoing eight-year cycle expires in 2023. At the ICC, though, regulations may be made or amended by the “Board of Directors or by any Committee, Sub-Committee or member of ICC Management to whom appropriate authority has been delegated by the Board of Directors”. For a special resolution to pass, “more than 75 per cent of the aggregate number of votes” is required, while for an ordinary resolution more than 50 per cent would suffice.

In 2014, the BCCI had joined hands with the England and Wales Cricket Board and Cricket Australia to form the Big Three that had approved a contribution-based revenue distribution system. With the Indian board contributing to more than 70 per cent of the ICC’s revenue, its projected share was $570 million for the 2015-2023 rights cycle.

In 2017, when the ICC dismantled the Big Three model, the BCCI’s revenue share reduced to a little over $400 million. But in a post Covid-19 world, almost every other cricket board, especially weaker nations, will need the BCCI’s support – series against India for example – to make up for the financial losses.

With the Covid-19 outbreak causing havoc, the CEC all but ruled out any cricket in the near future, while discussing contingency plans for the World Test Championship, T20 World Cup and the 2021 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

