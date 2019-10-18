‘Wish you were BCCI President when Yo-Yo was in demand’, Yuvraj Singh tells Sourav Ganguly

Toggle Menu
Yuvraj Singh said Sourav Ganguly can enact the role of BCCI President from a "player's point of view". Yuvraj also jokingly said it would have been good for him if Ganguly had taken over the role of President earlier.

Sourav Ganguly is set to be elected as the new BCCI president without opposition next week (File Photo/AP)

Yuvraj Singh has joined the list of former India teammates of Sourav Ganguly, who is set to take over as BCCI President next week, to wish him good luck in his new endeavour.

Saying that Ganguly can enact the role with a “player’s point of view”, Yuvraj also jokingly said that it would have been good for him if Ganguly had been the President “when the YoYo was in demand” – referring to the manner in which he was pushed out of reckoning for the national team.

Yuvraj Singh has previously said that the Yo-Yo Test, a test to measure the fitness of players, was used as an excuse to deny him a place in the team.

“They actually thought that I wouldn’t be able to clear the test due to my age. And that it would be easy to decline me afterwards… yeah you can say it was an exercise in making excuses,” Yuvraj said recently.

Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammed Kaif, VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble are some of the cricketers who have already sent their wishes to Ganguly, their former captain.

