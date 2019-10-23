‘Champions don’t finish quickly’: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly speaks on MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Bangladesh tour

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday officially took over as the 39th President of the BCCI, becoming the biggest name to head the world’s richest cricket board.

Advertising

Ganguly, 47, was officially entrusted with the task of heading Indian cricket for the next nine months at the BCCI’s General Body meeting in Mumbai.

It’s a great honour pic.twitter.com/jCpmem80GT — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) October 23, 2019

Ganguly spoke on a range of issues after officially taking over the reins.

On MS Dhoni

Ganguly said MS Dhoni will be given the respect he deserves as long as he is President. Speaking on Dhoni’s future he said, “It depends on him. Even when I was left out and when the entire world said he will never make it, I believed in myself and came back and played for four years,”

“You know champions don’t finish quickly. I don’t know what’s in his mind and what he thinks about his career. So we will deal with that you know,” he added.

Champions don’t finish very quickly: Ganguly

Advertising

“He is one of the greats of the game and India is proud to have MS Dhoni over a period of time. If you even sit down and take a note of what he has done, you say, ‘Wow, MS Dhoni’,” Ganguly said.

“Till I am around, everybody will be respected and that doesn’t change,” Ganguly said.

On Virat Kohli

Ganguly said he will meet India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday.

Kohli most important man in Indian cricket: Ganguly

“I will speak to him (Virat Kohli) tomorrow. He is the captain of India. He is the most important man in Indian cricket. We will support him in every possible way,” said Ganguly.

On the Bangladesh tour

Ganguly expressed optimism that Bangladesh’s tour of India will go ahead as planned as their Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has “given her consent”.

The upcoming tour was thrown into jeopardy after their national team players refused to participate in any cricketing activity until their demands, including a hike in salary, are met.

Bangladesh PM has given her consent to tour: Ganguly

“It’s their internal matter. (But) the Bangladesh PM has said she will turn up for the Test in Kolkata. If she has given her consent, I don’t see how the national team won’t,” Ganguly told reporters.

On his approach to his new role

Ganguly said that he will lead BCCI like he led the Indian cricket team, and promised not to compromise on the organization’s credibility.

“No compromise on credibility, corruption-free and same for all BCCI, just as I led India,” Ganguly said.

Will run BCCI just like Team India: Ganguly

The former Indian captain said it was an honour that he was asked to take the role and said it was a new start from the cricket body.

It’s official – @SGanguly99 formally elected as the President of BCCI pic.twitter.com/Ln1VkCTyIW — BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2019

“I find myself in a position where I can make a change and it’s a challenge,” he said.