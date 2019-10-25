Will try to make a difference as BCCI President: Sourav Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said he will not be influenced by “the old guard” in his new role and that he will serve in his new capacity in such a way that he leaves a mark on Indian cricket. He was speaking at a felicitation ceremony in Kolkata on Friday.

“I have been a difficult person to handle as at times I am my own man and I do what I feel is right. But with time I learned how to do things. Hopefully, we can work together. I’ve got a very young team and very rarely you have seen BCCI president and his team in the age of 30-40s,” he said.

“One thing I’m absolutely sure is that whatever time I’m here I will try and make a difference. I’m not going to sit and spend my time for people to say that “I was the BCCI president”. I want to be a “BCCI president who made a difference”, so I’ll try and do that,” he added.

West Bengal: Newly elected BCCI President #SouravGanguly being felicitated in Kolkata, at an event of Cricket Association of Bengal. pic.twitter.com/Yg1ohlEXfq — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019

Ganguly was accompanied at the event by former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin and VVS Laxman.

‘IPL not inferior to EPL’

Ganguly also highlighted that India have not won a world tournament for a long time.

“A cricket nation is known by the number of Tests and world tournaments won. It’s pretty simple as sometime we complicate the game too much. We try to do things which don’t exist.

“The team has played well over the last three years as you can see we have not a world tournament for last seven-eight seasons. But I’m sure there’s enough talent in the team to do that.”

Ganguly also spoke about the IPL and how it has grabbed the eyeballs.

“The IPL is probably is biggest league in the world. That two and half months is no way inferior to the English Premier League. In terms of TV rating and eyeballs. For me, it’s important to bring the system back in plan all levels.”

Ganguly was welcomed at the Eden Gardens with giant placards of “Dadagiri begins once again’ and Sachin Tendulkar’s iconic statement “When people throw stones at you, you turn them into milestones”.

‘Firm believer in Day/Night Tests’

The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday said that Indian skipper Virat Kohli is open to the idea of playing day-night Tests and it could be a reality in near future.

He had a meeting with Kohli in Mumbai on Thursday where the idea was floated.

“I must say that Virat Kohli is agreeable to it. There are reports that he does not want to play day-night Tests which is not the fact. So once the captain of India is agreeable to it, life becomes a lot easier. We will see how we can push it. The game needs to go forward,” Ganguly said during the sidelines of his felicitation by the CAB at the Eden Gardens.

The former India captain had been a vocal advocate of pink ball Test in order to bring back the spectators to the stadium.

“We all are thinking about this and we will do something about it. I am a firm believer in Day Night Tests. I don’t know when will that happen. But till the time I am around, I will be pushing for it,” Ganguly said.

However it must be mentioned that if Ganguly’s tenure is not extended beyond July, the Day-Night Test might not be reality as India next play five-day games at home only in December 2020 -January, 2021. The home Tests against Bangladesh are last for this season.

‘Don’t want to lose Sachin, Dravid to conflict of interest’

Ganguly reiterated the need to have a relook at the Conflict of Interest clause which is making it very difficult for him to get quality cricketers on board.

“It definitely needs a re-look. We lose a lot of quality cricketers because they are involved in a lot of other things. Conflict has to be sensible. Nothing is a conflict if you hold an administrator’s role in the BCCI.

Sourav Ganguly became captain and lifted Indian cricket out of turmoil after his predecessor Mohd Azharuddin was at the centre of the match-fixing scandal. To see them in one frame, when Ganguly is again back at the helm, is massively ironic. pic.twitter.com/HJ7YnidG0M — Rahul Fernandes (@newspaperwallah) October 25, 2019

“We need to keep that simple and take it forward. We don’t want to lose the likes of VVS Laxman, Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Kapil Dev or Sunil Gavaskar helping the Indian cricket. Realistic look needs to be taken.”

Asked whether he now is training his sights on the ICC chairman’s post, Ganguly said: “It’s just two days since I was appointed, let’s not look that far ahead.”

(With PTI inputs)