BCCI postpones meeting with IPL stakeholders for PM function

The BCCI has postponed its October 15 meeting with IPL franchise owners, CEOs, broadcasters and host state associations in Mumbai as its officials will attend the felicitation of the Indian men’s and women’s teams by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for winning gold medals in cricket at the 2026 Asian Games in New Delhi on Thursday.

In a letter to the stakeholders, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said, “The Hon’ble Prime Minister of India is scheduled to felicitate the Indian men’s and women’s teams for their outstanding performances at the recently concluded 20th Asian Games on October 15, 2026, in New Delhi. Accordingly, BCCI officials will be required to attend the felicitation ceremony.”

The BCCI also said it had received requests from various stakeholders to postpone the meeting for maximum participation. “Additionally, requests have been received from various stakeholders seeking a postponement of the meeting. In view of the above, and with a view to facilitating maximum participation in person, it has been decided to postpone the meeting. The revised date and venue will be communicated in due course,” Saikia said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The Indian Express had reported last week that the BCCI had invited IPL stakeholders for a meeting as the league prepares to enter its 20th season in 2027. “As the League approaches its landmark 20th season in 2027, the BCCI proposes to convene a joint meeting of all key stakeholders, namely the State Associations that hosted IPL matches, the Franchise Owners and their Chief Executive Officers, and the Broadcasters. The meeting is intended to review the issues and learnings from past seasons, address any concerns, and deliberate on the planning and coordination for the 2027 season,” Saikia wrote in a letter assessed by this newspaper.

Also Read | BCCI invited IPL stakeholders to lay down plans for IPL’s 20th edition in 2027

After many years, the BCCI had invited state associations that hosted IPL matches, besides franchise owners, CEOs and broadcasters. The board sought their views on hosting, venue operations and match-day coordination.

The BCCI is also planning a celebration for 20 seasons of the IPL, with a presentation on the proposed celebrations made during its annual general body meeting in Mumbai last month.

The board is also expected to take a call on the Impact Player rule in the coming weeks. The rule has been criticised by Indian captains and franchise coaches, and a decision is expected before the retention deadline is announced ahead of the mini-auction, likely to be held in the last week of December.