BCCI pays tribute to Kohli’s ODI captaincy

BCCI on Thursday paid tribute to Virat Kohli’s ODI captaincy stint on Thursday by sharing a tweet about all the stats Kohli had accumulated while leading India. On Wednesday, Kohli was replaced as captain by Rohit Sharma for the upcoming ODI matches against South Africa. However, Kohli is still the skipper in the Test format as announced by the BCCI on Wednesday when the board revealed the Test squad for the South Africa tour.

“A leader who led the side with grit, passion & determination. Thank you Captain @imVkohli!,” the tweet read.

A leader who led the side with grit, passion & determination. 🇮🇳🔝 Thank you Captain @imVkohli!👏👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/gz7r6KCuWF — BCCI (@BCCI) December 9, 2021

Kohli has been one of India’s most successful white-ball captains. In 95 ODIs, he won 65, giving him a winning percentage of 70-plus. In 45 T20Is, he led India to victory 27 times.

He took over limited-overs captaincy from Dhoni in 2017 and under him India won limited-overs series in every country. But he failed to triumph in ICC events. The closest India came to annexing global silverware was at the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy, where the team lost to Pakistan in the final.

The T20 World Cup in UAE this year was probably the nadir; India losing their first two group league games against Pakistan and New Zealand and crashing out of the tournament in the group phase.

The BCCI apparently took a kinder view on the team’s T20 World Cup debacle, considering it as “one bad tournament”. But it is learnt the board wanted a new direction in limited-overs cricket under a new captain. The next T20 World Cup in Australia is less than 12 months away, while India will host the 50-over World Cup in 2023. The BCCI and the selection committee clearly wanted to give Rohit time to build the squad for the two upcoming ICC events.