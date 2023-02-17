scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Indian team management had told BCCI they had lost trust in chief selector Chetan Sharma after he said players took injections to stay fit

Chief selector Chetan Sharma resigned on Friday, days after a sting operation; He had also said that Virat Kohli felt Sourav Ganguly was behind his ouster as captain

Chetan SharmaChetan Sharma, who was in Kolkata for the Ranji Trophy final, is understood to have sent his resignation on Friday morning and it has been accepted immediately by the BCCI. (FILE)
Chetan Sharma resigns: Days after a sting operation put Chetan Sharma in the spotlight, the chairman of the senior selection committee tendered his resignation after the Board of Control for Cricket in India asked him to do so for breaching his contract by divulging team information. Sharma, who was in Kolkata for the Ranji Trophy final, is understood to have sent his resignation on Friday morning and it has been accepted immediately by the BCCI.

There was nothing controversial in what Sharma said in the video during the sting operation, but he was heard saying that Indian players take injections to stay fit. Sharma also had said that former India captain Virat Kohli tried to defame the then BCCI president Sourav Ganguly because he felt the latter was responsible for him losing his ODI captaincy.

Sharma had already lost the trust of the team management and the BCCI. There were concerns as to how players will speak frankly with Sharma as he had shared few of the discussions with the media.

The Indian Express understands that even few in the team management felt Sharma had crossed the line in their communication to the BCCI on Wednesday. From there on his position was untenable, especially after he accused a few of the players of taking injections to stay fit. “It was just a matter of time. Once the players lost the trust, it was always going to be difficult for Sharma to continue,” source in the know said.

With Sharma’s resignation, the selection panel’s strength has once again come down to four. Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola, S Sharath and SS Das are the ones in place and all four took charge only in January. After the conclusion of the T20 World Cup, the BCCI had opted to change the entire selection committee and sought fresh applications. With not many coming forward to join the panel, the BCCI eventually went back to appointing Sharma as a chairman.

And this time his tenure lasted just over a month.

First published on: 17-02-2023 at 11:11 IST
