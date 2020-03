BCCI issues precautions for players against COVID-19 before South Africa’s tour of India

All the players, team support staff, state Associations have been briefed about the standard guidelines issued by WHO All the players, team support staff, state Associations have been briefed about the standard guidelines issued by WHO

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) issued a statement on Wednesday stating that its medical team has been monitoring the current coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. All the players, team support staff, state associations have been briefed about the standard guidelines issued by WHO as well as the Ministry of Health & Welfare – Government of India.

The players have also been informed about the do’s and don’ts of personal hygiene including but not limited to:

· washing hands with soap & water for a minimum of 20 seconds,

· use of hand sanitizers,

· covering mouth while sneezing or coughing,

· reporting to the medical team immediately in case of fever, cough or any illness,

· avoid touching face, mouth, nose and eyes before thoroughly washing hands,

· avoid eating out at restaurants where hygiene standards are unknown or compromised,

· avoid close contact & interaction with individuals outside the team environment (to avoid cross-infection from unknown individuals). Includes avoiding handshake, handling unknown phones for selfies.

The BCCI has also issued a mandate to the airlines, team hotels, State Associations and medical teams at venues about the thorough sanitization of all the facilities before and during team use, education of all staff members about the do’s and don’ts for prevention of COVID-19 transmission and continuous monitoring to ensure that the protocols are strictly followed.

To ensure the safety of the spectators, the State Associations along with the healthcare service providers/hospitals are ensuring that appropriate information, education and communication material in the form of posters/hoardings and public announcements regarding the precautions to be taken by everyone against the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 are being provided.

All the public washrooms at the stadium will be stocked with hand wash liquids and sanitizers.

The medical staff and first aiders at the stadiums will be keeping a record of all patients seeking treatment and follow up as may be necessary.

