BCCI invites job applications for team India and NCA

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday has invited applications for the positions of Head Coach, Batting Coach, Bowling Coach, Fielding Coach with Team India (Senior Men) and Head Sports Science/Medicine with National Cricket Academy (NCA).

The deadline for the application for Head Coach position is set at 5 PM on October 26, 2021.

For the role, BCCI has set the following requirements:

– Should have played minimum of 30 Test Matches or 50 ODI’s

– Head Coach of a full member Test Playing Nation, for a minimum period of 2 years Head Coach of an Associate member /IPL Team or Equivalent International Leagues/First Class Teams/National A teams, for a minimum period of 3 years

– Should have BCCI Level 3 Certification or equivalent.

– Below 60 years of age at the time of appointment

🚨 NEWS 🚨: BCCI invites Job Applications for Team India (Senior Men) and NCA More Details 🔽 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 17, 2021

As the Indian Express reported, BCCI convinced Rahul Dravid to apply for the head coach position with Ravi Shastri’s tenure getting over next month. While the Board is confident that Dravid – who is now the head of National Cricket Academy – will take up the role, it will be interesting to see if Dravid actually applies for the position.

As per requirement, the successful candidate will be an accomplished strategist with clear and ambitious plans for how they will develop and build success for Indian cricket moving forward. “They will need to demonstrate that they can create a winning culture and world leading teams in all forms of the game,” the BCCI circular said.

“The Head coach should be an outstanding communicator and man manager. Their focus will be on managing a competitive, highly skilled and self-reliant Indian team and an elite performance environment that demands exceptional standards of professionalism.”