BCCI introduces ‘Impact Player’ rule for IPL 2023

Taking a leaf out of the innovation playbook of the Big Bash League, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will introduce the ‘Impact Player’ regulation in the next edition of the Indian Premier League as well.

“The BCCI would like to introduce the concept of ‘Impact Player’ wherein participating teams could replace one member of its playing XI during a T20 match based on the context of the game,” BCCI said in a statement.

According to the rule, teams can replace one member of their playing XI during a match, if they think it will be useful.

Time for a New season 😃 Time for a New rule 😎 How big an “impact” will the substitute player have this edition of the #TATAIPL 🤔 pic.twitter.com/19mNntUcUW — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 2, 2022

Earlier the Indian cricket board has introduced the rule in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (India’s domestic T20 tournament).

Delhi’s 22-year-old Hrithik Shokeen became the first impact player and helped his side to win by 71 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy

In the Big Bash League in Australia, an ‘X-Factor Player’, named as either the 12th or 13th player on the team sheet, can come into the game beyond the 10th over of the first innings and replace any player who is yet to bat, or has bowled no more than one over. A replacement player can bowl a maximum allotment of four overs, even if the player they’ve replaced has bowled.

The use of the Impact Player is not mandatory and it is up to the teams whether they want to use one. An Impact Player can be introduced any time before the completion of the 14th over of either innings.

The captain, head coach and team manager will have to notify the on-field officials or the fourth umpire about the introduction of the Impact Player.

Advertisement

An injured player can no longer take part in the match if the team introduces an Impact Player to replace him. Otherwise, an Impact Player can only be introduced after the completion of an over. However, in case an Impact Player is used by a team, and an injury occurs, the same rule will apply as they currently do under the playing conditions.

For the batting team, the Impact player can be introduced at the fall of a wicket or during the innings break. The team has to notify the fourth umpire in this regard.