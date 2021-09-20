Pay rise: BCCI announces hike in match fee for domestic cricketers

The Board of Control for Cricket in Indi (BCCI) on Monday announced that domestic cricketers affected by the COVID-curtailed 2020-21 season will be paid 50 percent additional match fee as compensation for the disruption and also hiked their remuneration for the upcoming season.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a series of tweets said that the senior players who have featured in more than 40 matches will have a hike of Rs 60,000, while U-23 players will get Rs 25,000 and U-19 players will see a salary hike of Rs 20,000.

“Cricketers who participated in the 2019-20 Domestic Season will get 50 percent additional match fee as compensation for season 2020-21 lost due to COVID-19 situation,” Shah said in a tweet.

Many Indian cricketers who struggled financially after the Ranji Trophy was not held last year, will heave a sigh of relief.

Before Monday’s decision, a first XI player in a Ranji Trophy game was entitled to Rs 35,000 per day. For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the BCCI pays Rs. 17,500 per game.

The BCCI also announced remuneration for women cricketers and the senior players will now be paid Rs 20,000 per match instead of Rs 12,500.

BCCI domestic pay structure.

(With PTI inputs)