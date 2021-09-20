scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 20, 2021
Must Read

Pay rise: BCCI announces hike in match fee for domestic cricketers

Indian cricketers, who struggled financially after the Ranji Trophy was cancelled last year, will heave a sigh of relief.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: September 20, 2021 5:09:06 pm
BCCIThe BCCI compensation package for these players was awaited for a long time. (File)

The Board of Control for Cricket in Indi (BCCI) on Monday announced that domestic cricketers affected by the COVID-curtailed 2020-21 season will be paid 50 percent additional match fee as compensation for the disruption and also hiked their remuneration for the upcoming season.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a series of tweets said that the senior players who have featured in more than 40 matches will have a hike of Rs 60,000, while U-23 players will get Rs 25,000 and U-19 players will see a salary hike of Rs 20,000.

“Cricketers who participated in the 2019-20 Domestic Season will get 50 percent additional match fee as compensation for season 2020-21 lost due to COVID-19 situation,” Shah said in a tweet.

Many Indian cricketers who struggled financially after the Ranji Trophy was not held last year, will heave a sigh of relief.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Before Monday’s decision, a first XI player in a Ranji Trophy game was entitled to Rs 35,000 per day. For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the BCCI pays Rs. 17,500 per game.

The BCCI also announced remuneration for women cricketers and the senior players will now be paid Rs 20,000 per match instead of Rs 12,500.

BCCI domestic pay structure. BCCI domestic pay structure.

(With PTI inputs)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Live Blog
Match 31 : 20 Sep, 2021
Kolkata Knight Riders
VS
Royal Challengers Bangalore
View all updatesView Scorecard
Advertisement

Photos

Daniil Medvedev overcomes pressure, Novak Djokovic to win US Open 2021
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Sep 20: Latest News