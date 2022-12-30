BCCI headquarters swamped with fan calls seeking Pant status after accident

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters in Mumbai has been receiving constant calls from fans across the country asking for updates on India wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who was injured in a car accident on Friday morning. Fans wanted to know whether Pant’s injuries are serious, when he will recover and whether he will be able to play the home Test series against Australia starting in February. Some of them also wanted to know which hospital he has been admitted to.

Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Friday morning. The 25-year-old, who was going to his home in Roorkee, was taken to a local hospital before being shifted to Dehradun. He suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition.

Prayers and support for Pant poured in not only from India but from across the cricketing world. India captain Rohit Sharma, who is in Maldives, spoke to the doctors treating Pant, while many other teammates got in touch with his family members and manager to enquire about the health of the Delhi Capitals skipper.

Media Statement – Rishabh Pant The BCCI will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase. Details here 👇👇https://t.co/NFv6QbdwBD — BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2022

Former Australia captain and Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting tweeted, “Thinking of @RishabhPant17. Hope you’re on the mend and back on your feet soon.”

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow wrote, “Speedy recovery @RishabhPant17 never nice to see people in accidents but relieved he’s stable and at the hospital! For now I think now people should let him rest and recover in private! #RishabhPant”

India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik appealed to social media users to respect Pant’s privacy. ”Also request everyone to pls pls not share photos of him in bandages and injuries and give him and his family some space and privacy. Let’s be human.”

Prayers came from Pakistan too. All-rounder Shoaib Malik wrote, “Just came to know about Rishabh Pant’s accident in India. Sending many prayers and wishes for you @RishabhPant17. Wishing you a speedy recovery, get well soon brother… #RishabhPant”

Other Pakistani players such as Mohammad Hafeez, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan took to social media to send their wishes to Pant, as did Afghanistan star Rashid Khan.

Pant was recently dropped from the India white-ball squad for the Sri Lanka home series. It is learnt that he flew from Dubai and drove his car alone. Some teammates said he wanted to give his family a surprise and wanted to spend the new year with his family. In a video that has gone viral, Shikhar Dhawan had earlier requested Pant to give up driving fast.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also spoke to Pant’s family. In a media release, the board stated that Pant had suffered two cuts on his forehead and a ligament tear in his right knee. He had also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and suffered abrasion injuries on his back, the statement added.

“Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.

“The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase,” the BCCI stated.