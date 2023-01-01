BCCI to shortlist 20 players for World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shortlisted 20 players who will be rotated with an eye on the 50-over World Cup which is scheduled to take place in India later this year.

“The BCCI has shortlisted 20 players who will be rotated till the 50 overs ICC World Cup,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah said after the review meeting in Mumbai. The meeting was attended by board president Roger Binny, Shah, captain Rohit Sharma,, head coach Rahul Dravid, head of cricket at the NCA VVS Laxman and chairman of senior selection committee Chetan Sharma. Binny and Rohit, who are out of the country, attended the meeting virtually.

Although 20 players will be shortlisted, if any player who is not part of the pool performs exceptionally in the domestic circuit, then the selectors can take a call on his inclusion for the World Cup.

Shah also stated that the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, will have final authority on players’ fitness. It will be their ‘green signal’ which will decide whether a player will be picked for the Indian team. The decision is significant as off late contracted players have been getting injured frequently despite playing minimal cricket. The NCA once again came under scanner as all the players had undergone the rehab program at the academy before joining the national team, where they picked injuries again.

In its press release the board stated that issues of player availability, workload management and fitness parameters were also discussed at length during the meeting along with the roadmap to the 2023 World Cup.

In its key recommendations mentioned in the press release, BCCI stated that the emerging players will have to play a substantial domestic season to be eligible for selection to the national team.

“The Yo-Yo Test and Dexa will now be part of selection criteria and implemented in the customized roadmaps of the central pool of players. Keeping in mind the Men’s FTP and preparations for ICC CWC 2023, the NCA will work in tandem with the IPL franchises to monitor the targeted Indian players participating in the IPL 2023,” the statement added.

The Indian team lost to England in the semifinals of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in November while they lost the ODI series against Bangladesh last month. As a result the Indian board decided to have its review meeting to decide the roadmap for the 50 overs World Cup.