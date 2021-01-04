‘BCCI has power over people’: Andrew Symonds thinks India will get their way over 4th Test venue

Andrew Symonds said India will have their way and the 4th Test venue will be shifted from Brisbane to Sydney because the Indian cricket board has “a fair bit of power over people”.

Speaking to Fox Cricket, Symonds said: “Have you ever had any dealings with the BCCI? They seem to have a fair bit of power over people. It comes down to probably what the Queensland government’s going to allow them to do … But I can’t see India not getting their way, to be honest with you.”

Thee have been reports that India do not want to travel to Brisbane for the 4th Test because of stricter quarantine measures in place there. Cricket Australia have however clarified that there has been no communication from the Indian board on their reluctance to play at the Gabba.

However, Symonds, who had an infamous run-in with the Indian cricket board during the ‘Monkeygate’ incident, said he thinks India will have their way.

The Brisbane Test, the fourth and final of the series, will be played as per schedule, from January 15. Indian cricketers are not keen to travel unless strict restrictions on their movement because of the Covid-19 outbreak are eased in Queensland.

As far as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is concerned, there’s no discussion on a change of itinerary as yet, a top official told The Indian Express on Sunday.

“The team will travel to Brisbane. We will have to follow rules. We may discuss allowing a little more freedom for the players, but it all depends on what local authorities decide finally,” the official confirmed.