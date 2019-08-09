Indian cricketers to now be tested by National Anti-Doping Agency

Two days after firming their stand over the implementation of anti-doping laws in cricket, Sports Secretary Radheshyam Jhulaniya on Friday announced that BCCI has agreed to come under the ambit of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

The secretary after meeting BCCI CEO Rahul Johri on Friday stated that the cricket board has submitted in writing that it will stick to the anti-doping guidelines of NADA.

“All cricketers will now be tested by NADA,” Jhulaniya was quoted by PTI as saying. “The BCCI raised three issues before us about the quality of the dope testing kits, competence of pathologists and sample collection. We assured them that whatever facilities they want, we will provide but there will be some charge for it. BCCI is no different from others,” he added.

The meeting between Johri and Jhulaniya comes amidst a difference between the two parties on the norms related to doping. The sports ministry had earlier criticised BCCI’s anti-doping mechanisms, and the cricket board in response had accused the government of not granting NOCs to South Africa’s A and women’s teams for their visas.

BCCI’s anti-doping set-up has come under scrutiny after young Prithvi Shaw was banned from all forms of cricket by the cricket board for a period of eight months after failing a dope test. A statement released in this matter by BCCI stated that the 19-year-old had “inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups.”

Shaw’s suspension is retrospective in nature, starting from March 16 and ending on November 15, ruling him out of India’s home series against South Africa and Bangladesh.

Shaw had provided a urine sample as part of the BCCI’s anti-doping testing programme during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on February 22, 2019 in Indore. His sample was subsequently tested and found to contain terbutaline.

“Terbutaline, a specified substance, is prohibited both In and Out of Competition in the WADA Prohibited List of Substances,” the BCCI release had stated.