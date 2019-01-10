Vinod Rai recommends two-ODI ban for Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul over TV show remark; Diana Edulji seeks legal view

Cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul may face disciplinary action for their controversial remarks on women in a TV show as Vinod Rai, chief of the Committee of Administrators appointed to oversee day-to-day operations of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has recommended a two-ODI ban against them. Rai’s colleague at the panel Diana Edulji, has however, referred the matter to the BCCI’s legal cell.

Advertising

Pandya’s comments, slammed as misogynistic and sexist, drew a lot of flak from people on social media and administrators alike, prompting CoA to issue a show cause notice on Wednesday. The all-rounder, in response, said he was sincerely regretful and would not repeat the behaviour.

“I am not convinced with Hardik’s explanation and I have recommended a two-match ban for both players. However the final decision will be taken once Diana gives her go ahead,” Rai told PTI.

On TV show Koffee with Karan hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, Pandya boasted about hooking up with multiple women and also how open he has been about it with his parents.

Rahul, the more restrained of the two on the show, has not yet issued a statement following the social media storm. The two players were given 24 hours to explain themselves by the BCCI.

“Diana has sought legal opinion whether the duo can be banned. So, obviously a decision will be taken once she gives her nod. As far as I am concerned, the comments were crass, in bad taste and unacceptable,” Rai said.

Advertising

It is learnt that Edulji has also sought the opinion of BCCI acting president CK Khanna, acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary and treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry on the issue.