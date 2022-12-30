Two cuts on forehead, ligament tear in right knee: BCCI on Rishabh Pant’s accident

India cricketer Rishabh Pant, who survived a freak car accident on Friday morning, has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee – the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) said in an official statement.

Pant has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back, the statement added.

Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.

“The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, talking to the media, Max Hospital Dehradun Medical Superintendent Dr Ashish Yagnik said that prima facie they did not find any serious injuries on the cricketer and he is stable.

“He is under evaluation and a team of doctors is attending him. Only after some tests we can tell more. As of now he is stable and there is not much to worry. The team of doctors is talking to him and based on what he is telling us about the injuries, he is getting evaluated. Prima facie we did not find any serious injuries. Orthopaedic and plastic surgeon doctors are attending him,” said Yagnik, adding that the hospital will soon issue a health bulletin.

Pant, who was hospitalised on Friday after being involved in a car crash early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, was severely injured during the accident. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries. Thereafter, he was shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun.

Pant was part of the India test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh this month. He was not named in their Twenty20 and ODI squads for matches against Sri Lanka next month.