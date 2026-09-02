BCCI summons Gambhir, Agarkar and Laxman to review India’s dismal away form

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has called coach Gautam Gambhir, senior selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar, and Centre of Excellence head VVS Laxman to its Mumbai headquarters on Thursday to discuss the roadmap ahead for Indian cricket. The meeting will also review India’s losses on tour in Ireland and England. Board secretary Devajit Saikia had earlier said the board would review India’s away form after those losses, but the meeting was delayed for reasons that remain unclear.

The results being reviewed make for grim reading. India lost the two-match T20I series in Ireland 2-0 in June, a defeat that ended a run of 16 unbeaten series stretching nearly three years for the reigning T20 World Cup champions. The tour of England that followed was worse: India lost the five-match T20I series 4-0, with a 125-run defeat in Nottingham among the low points, before salvaging some pride in the ODIs, winning the opener in Birmingham but ultimately losing that series 2-1 as well.