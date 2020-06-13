BCCI gags employees from talking to media

The BCCI’s mail made it clear that all employees henceforth need to take permission before talking to the media. (File) The BCCI’s mail made it clear that all employees henceforth need to take permission before talking to the media. (File)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has written to all its staff barring them from talking to the media. Those not complying with the ‘gag order’ will have to face disciplinary action, including suspension, the email stated.

In the order to nearly 100 of its staff working at the Mumbai headquarters and the Bengaluru office at the National Cricket Academy, board secretary Jay Shah’s office has warned that any employee found to have leaked critical information will have to face termination of their contract.

The email reads, “It has been brought to our notice that some of the BCCI employees are going out in the media and giving interviews. This is against employees’ contract and poses risk of leaking out critical information of the organisation,” Shah’s office wrote.

The mail made it clear that all employees henceforth need to take permission of office-bearers before talking to the media.

“It is expected that all of you, whether intentionally or unintentionally, who are leaking any critical information to the media or giving interview without permission from the office-bearers will address this situation immediately. If in future any current employee of BCCI, without prior permission, gives any kind of information to the media via any communication channel, they will have to face disciplinary action, up to and including suspension without pay and termination of employment,” the letter concludes.

