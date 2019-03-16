BCCI fumes after Khanna overlooked at trophy ceremony

The BOARD OF Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) acting secretary, Amitabh Choudhary, has written an email to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and chief executive officer Rahul Johri, expressing anger over acting president CK Khanna being bypassed during the prize distribution ceremony of the fifth and final ODI between India and Australia at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium Delhi.

Choudhary has sent a four-pointer question to the CoA and CEO Johri after Khanna was not allowed to give the winning trophy to Australia captain Aaron Finch on Wednesday. Instead, Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rajat Sharma, who had an argument with Khanna just before the ceremony, handed the trophy.

In the email accessed by The Indian Express, Choudhary asks, “Was it a BCCI event or a DDCA event? If it was a not a BCCI event how is it that BCCI representative(s) were included in the presentation party? If it was indeed a BCCI event how is it that the trophy presentation was made by a DDCA office bearer when the BCCI Acting President was present? Whose decision was it to exclude the concerned BCCI office bearer from making the presentation?”

As per protocol, if a BCCI office-bearer is present during a bilateral international series held in India, he will be part of the post-match presentation ceremony. BCCI rule states that only sponsors, a member of state association and an Indian board office-bearer shall be present during the ceremony.

“Please let me add that the undersigned has no interest in any of these and you would very kindly remember that the undersigned had volunteered himself out even at Ranchi on March 8 besides having done the same for each and every league match of 2018 IPL. Kindly let me know the answer to the above three queries,” Choudhary further wrote.

After allotting the matches to state association, the Indian board has no role except to monitor the games. However, association office-bearers do make way for BCCI office-bearers whenever they are present at the presentation ceremony during international games.

When contacted, DDCA president Sharma called it a non-issue.

“I believe this is a non issue. In Mohali too after the ODI, the trophy was give by the state association president,” DDCA president Sharma told The Indian Express.

Incidentally, at Mohali no BCCI office bearer was present in the presentation party.