As India battles coronavirus in lockdown mode, BCCI offers ‘friendly’ guide

All cricketing activities across the nation are either suspended or cancelled. (Source: BCCI) All cricketing activities across the nation are either suspended or cancelled. (Source: BCCI)

As India went into the second day of the 21-day lockdown to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter Thursday to offer some tips on staying safe.

From maintaining distance while outdoors to ensuring one always has a clean and safe pair of hands, the official Twitter handle of the Indian cricketing body had multiple suggestions.

Jammu and Kashmir reported its first Covid-19 death on Thursday, taking the death toll in India to 13. The number of positive cases soared to 649.

Here are the tips offered by BCCI —

“Stay indoors. DO NOT venture out.”

“If you HAVE to get out, maintain distance.”

If you HAVE to get out, maintain distance ⬅️➡️ pic.twitter.com/0EVcwlGntX — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

“Ensure you have a clean and safe pair of hands.”

“Help with household chores.”

Help with household chores 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BJApOZ99Fu — BCCI (@BCCI) March 26, 2020

“Pass on important information to everyone.”

“Emerge victorious together.”

Globally, the death toll has reached 21,287 with Italy reporting the highest number of casualties at 7,503 followed by Spain (3,647), which crossed China’s toll (3,163) on Wednesday. The total number of confirmed cases across the world has reached 471,407 today.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: Are smokers at high risk form coronavirus? | Can Vitamin-C prevent or cure coronavirus infection? | What exactly is community spread of coronavirus? | How long can the Covid-19 virus survive on a surface? | Amid the lockdown, what is allowed, what is prohibited?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd