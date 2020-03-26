Follow Us:
Thursday, March 26, 2020
COVID19

As India battles coronavirus in lockdown mode, BCCI offers ‘friendly’ guide

From maintaining distance when being outdoors to ensuring one always has a clean and safe pair of hands, the official Twitter handle of BCCI advised one and all on on precautions to take during the pandemic.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: March 26, 2020 11:49:01 am
All cricketing activities across the nation are either suspended or cancelled. (Source: BCCI)

As India went into the second day of the 21-day lockdown to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter Thursday to offer some tips on staying safe.

From maintaining distance while outdoors to ensuring one always has a clean and safe pair of hands, the official Twitter handle of the Indian cricketing body had multiple suggestions.

Jammu and Kashmir reported its first Covid-19 death on Thursday, taking the death toll in India to 13. The number of positive cases soared to 649.

Here are the tips offered by BCCI —

“Stay indoors. DO NOT venture out.”

“If you HAVE to get out, maintain distance.”

“Ensure you have a clean and safe pair of hands.”

“Help with household chores.”

“Pass on important information to everyone.”

“Emerge victorious together.”

Globally, the death toll has reached 21,287 with Italy reporting the highest number of casualties at 7,503 followed by Spain (3,647), which crossed China’s toll (3,163) on Wednesday. The total number of confirmed cases across the world has reached 471,407 today.

What are athletes up to now that coronavirus has cancelled all matches?
