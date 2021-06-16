BCCI forms committee to look into functioning Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association

June 16, 2021 8:02:36 pm
The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) announced the formation of a sub-committee to look into the functioning Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association on Wednesday.
The panel shall comprise Brig. Anil Gupta, Mithun Manhas, and Sunil Sethi
Further, Majid Dar will look into the development of cricket at Srinagar and will report to the sub-committee members.
The sub-Committee will also keep a tab on day to day functioning of JKCA and shall at all times work under the supervision and control of the Committee.
Earlier, the board, in compliance with the judgment passed by the Hon’ble Division Bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, had formed a Committee over Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).
The committee comprises Sourav Ganguly (President, BCCI), Jay Shah (Secretary, BCCI), Arun Dhumal (Treasurer, BCCI) and Rajeev Shukla (Honorary Vice-President, BCCI).
