scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Latest news

BCCI forms committee to look into functioning Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association

The Sub-Committee will look into day to day functioning of JKCA.

By: Sports Desk |
June 16, 2021 8:02:36 pm
BCCIBoard of Cricket Control in India (BCCI). (Representational image)

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) announced the formation of a sub-committee to look into the functioning Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association on Wednesday.

The panel shall comprise Brig. Anil Gupta, Mithun Manhas, and Sunil Sethi

Further, Majid Dar will look into the development of cricket at Srinagar and will report to the sub-committee members.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The sub-Committee will also keep a tab on day to day functioning of JKCA and shall at all times work under the supervision and control of the Committee.

Earlier, the board, in compliance with the judgment passed by the Hon’ble Division Bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, had formed a Committee over Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).

The committee comprises Sourav Ganguly (President, BCCI), Jay Shah (Secretary, BCCI), Arun Dhumal (Treasurer, BCCI) and Rajeev Shukla (Honorary Vice-President, BCCI).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India vs AFG
IND vs AFG World Cup Asia Qualifiers in pics: Blue Tigers get out off the blocks well
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jun 16: Latest News