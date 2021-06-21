BCCI comes on board with financial support for the Olympic contingent

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will donate Rupees 10 crore to the Indian Olympics contingent which will travel for the Tokyo Games next month.

During its Apex Council virtual meet on Sunday, the Indian board decided to support the country’s Olympic-bound contingent. In a statement, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that the board had received a request from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) seeking Indian board’s support.

“The Summer Olympics is scheduled to be held in Tokyo from 23 July to 8th August 2021. The BCCI has decided to support Indian athletes in every form and manner it can. In that spirit, based on the request received from the IOA/MYAS, the Apex Council of BCCI has decided to extend support to the Indian Olympic Association and has pledged a monetary gesture of Rs. 10 crores,” Shah said in its statement.

The Indian board’s Apex Council has also decided to form a committee which will look into compensation for its domestic players. The Indian board couldn’t have a full season last year due to the pandemic and many players and match officials have been waiting for BCCI’s compensation in lieu of their loss of income. Board president Sourav Ganguly had earlier come on record assuring domestic players that they will be compensated.

“The Apex Council has decided to form a committee to look into the issue of compensation for Indian domestic cricketers for domestic season 2020 and 2021. The Apex Council has mandated the Office-Bearers of BCCI to form the committee and find a suitable compensatory mechanism for domestic cricketers, at the earliest possible,” the statement further read.

BCCI wants tax exemptions for staging ICC events

The BCCI, in its next meeting on June 28 with the International Cricket Council (ICC), will inform the world body that they need to amend a few rules if they want India to host any world event.

As per rules, the hosting country needs tax exemption from its government whenever it hosts ICC events.

The Indian board didn’t get any tax exemption from the government when it hosted the 2016 T20 World Cup. As a result, the ICC deducted money from the board’s revenue earned from staging the event.

The BCCI has again approached the Indian government to sanction tax exemption for the T20 World Cup which it is scheduled to host later this year. At the same time, BCCI wants equal hosting fees for the tournament.

“In the meeting, it was apprised that ICC has to decide whether they want to conclude with the old rule which states that the country hosting the World Cup will have to get tax exemption. Every time BCCI faces this issue and the ICC will have to bear this cost, and not the board. Otherwise, BCCI is fine with not hosting any world event,” an Apex Council member said.