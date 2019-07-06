BCCI ethics officer says no rethink on conflict of commentators

Toggle Menu
The BCCI ethics officer, DK Jain, has refused to have a rethink on his conflict of interest order on former Indian cricketers Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.

BCCI ethics officer DK Jain has insisted that no individuals under the BCCI umbrella can hold more than one post at a time (File Photo)

The Indian Express has learnt that Jain has insisted that no individuals under the BCCI umbrella can hold more than one post at a time, a stand that would force former players to choose between their BCCI / IPL roles and commentary assignments. The ethics officer’s reiteration comes after the SC’s amicus curiae PS Narasimha had asked him to revisit his interpretation of the conflict of interest clause in the new Justice RM Lodha recommended BCCI constitution.

Ganguly at present holds multiple positions in the BCCI. The former India captain is the mentor of Delhi Capitals, president of Cricket Association of Bengal, a Cricket Advisory Committee member and is also part of ICC’s commentary panel for the ongoing World Cup in England. Like Ganguly, Laxman is also a mentor of Sunrisers Hyderabad, a CAC member, and an active commentator. Stressing that a person can hold only one post at a time, Jain had said that both these cricketers were flouting “one person, one position” norm prescribed by SC-appointed Justice Lodha’s panel.

The conflict of issue will be on the Committee of Administrators (CoA’s) agenda when they meet on Saturday. The reason for the delay in the implementation of Jain’s order was the CoA’s view that it was ‘too restrictive.’

Jain’s order, if implemented, will have serious implications as former cricketers will have to choose between commentary assignments and their official positions with the BCCI and IPL franchises. Apart from Ganguly and Laxman, there are atleast 20 former Indian cricketers doing commentary in the World Cup.

