BCCI ethics officer issues notice to N Srinivasan’s daughter Rupa Gurunath

Rupa Gurunath is currently holding the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) president post. (FILE)

The BCCI ethics officer Justice (Retd) DK Jain has served a notice to Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) president Rupa Gurunath on alleged ‘conflict of interest’. The notice has been served in the wake of a complaint filed by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta. Gurunath has been given December 24 deadline to file her response.

Rupa, former BCCI president N Srinivasan’s daughter, became the first woman to helm a state cricket association, when she was elected as the TNCA chief last year.

In his complaint, Gupta has alleged that Rupa, apart from being the TNCA president, is also a director at India Cements Limited, the parent company that owns IPL team Chennai Super Kings, “giving rise to an instance of Conflict of Interest”. Gupta cited different rules in the BCCI constitution to put forward his claim and demanded that “she must relinquish her one post at once”. The BCCI constitution bars an individual to occupy more than one post in the cricket board or state association.

Taking cognizance of the complaint, Justice Jain has served a notice to Rupa, stating: “Take notice that a complaint has been received by the Ethics Officer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India under Article 39 of the Rules and Regulations of the BCCI, regarding certain acts, allegedly constituting as ‘conflict of interest’ on your part.”

The notice added: “You may file your written response to the accompanying Complaint, supported by duly executed affidavit, on or before 24th December 2020, with the Office of the Ethics Officer, BCCI, Mumbai for further proceedings in the matter.”

The notice, issued on December 8, mentioned that on Rupa’s “failure” to respond to the notice, the ethics officer “shall be constrained to proceed” in her absence, “without giving any further opportunity” to file a response. A copy of the notice was sent to the BCCI, asking the parent body to file its response.

