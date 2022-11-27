scorecardresearch
BCCI enter into Guinness Book of World Records for largest attendance at a T20 match during IPL 2022 final

Inaugurated in February 2021, the newly refurbished Motera venue hosted the second qualifier as well as the final of the 15th season of IPL in May this year. 

(Left) Visual from the 2022 IPL final pre-match ceremony, (right) BCCI secratary Jay Shah receiving the Guinness World Record memento. (Images: PTI/Twitter)

The Board for Control of Cricket in India on Sunday announced that they had entered into the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest attendance during a T20 match. A feat they achieved during the final of the 2022 Indian Premier League final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

BCCI secratary Jay Shah took to Twitter to share details of the same, “Extremely delighted & proud to receive the Guinness World Record for the largest attendance at a T20 match when 101,566 people witnessed the epic @IPL final at @GCAMotera‘s magnificent Narendra Modi Stadium on 29 May 2022. A big thanks to our fans for making this possible! @BCCI.”

The stadium, constructed in 1982, earlier had a seating capacity of housing 49,000 fans. Since 2021, the venue has also hosted 10 international matches across formats, including two Test matches against England, one of which was also only the second pink ball Test played in India.

With the 2023 World Cup in India next year, the venue is likely to be favorite to host the final.

First published on: 27-11-2022 at 05:15:27 pm
