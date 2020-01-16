Follow Us:
BCCI drops MS Dhoni’s name from Annual Player Contracts list

The development has raised fresh doubts on the future of the former India captain who has not played since the World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand last year.

MS Dhoni has made himself unavailable for selection since the end of World Cup 2019, and on Thursday the Indian cricket board left the former World Cup winning captain out of its Annual Player Contracts for the 2019-20 season.

The development has raised fresh doubts on the future of the former India captain who has not played since the World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand last year. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced central contracts for players for the 2019-20 season. While Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah are the only three players in A+ category, there’s no place for MS Dhoni in the entire list.

The BCCI announced the central contracts for the period of October 2019 to September 2020. Dhoni was in the A category, which fetches a player Rs 5 crore, until last year. Skipper Virat Kohli, his deputy Rohit Sharma and top pacer Jasprit Bumrah were retained in the highest A+ bracket of Rs 7 crore.

More to follow…

