BCCI doubles pension of former umpires, players

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) Monday announced a hike in monthly pensions of former cricketers (both men and women) and former umpires.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

The first-class players, who were paid Rs 15,000 will now get Rs 30,000 while former Test players, who received Rs 37,500, will now get Rs 60,000. Those who were paid Rs 50,000 pension will now get Rs 70,000. The women internationals, who got Rs 30,000, will receive Rs 52,500 from now.

The first-class cricketers who retired before 2003 and get Rs 22,500 will now get Rs 45,000.

“It is essential that the financial well-being of our former cricketers is taken care of. The players remain the lifeline and as a Board, it is our duty to be by their side once their playing days are over,” said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

“It is mportant that the financial well-being of our former cricketers is taken care of. The players remain the lifeline of the game, it is our duty to be by their side once their playing days are over. The umpires hve been heroes and the BCCI truly values their contribution.” — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 13, 2022

“I’m pleased to announce an increase in the monthly pension of former cricketers (men & women) and match officials. Around 900 personnel will avail of this benefit and close to 75% of personnel will be beneficiaries of a 100 pc raise,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

Revised pension chart. (BCCI) Revised pension chart. (BCCI)

“The umpires have been unsung heroes and the BCCI truly values their contribution.” BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal said:

“Whatever the BCCI is today, it is because of the contribution of its former cricketers and umpires.

“We are pleased to announce the increase in the monthly pensions which will be a gesture for the well-being of our former cricketers.”