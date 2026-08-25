BCCI to discuss granting of associate membership to Andaman & Nicobar islands

In a notice sent to all its members, the Indian board will seek the opinion of its member associations in this matter.(File)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called its annual general body meeting on September 28 in Mumbai and one of the major topics for discussion will be whether to grant associate membership to the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The meeting is going to discuss granting associate membership to Cricket Association Andaman & Nicobar, which is the regional body promoting the game in the union territory, but it’s not yet affiliated to the BCCI. This is the first time the board will discuss the possibility of having control over cricket in the archipelago of more than 800 islands located more than 1,000 kilometres from the Indian mainland, at the juncture of the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea.