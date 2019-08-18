BCCI denies rumours of security threat to Indian team in West Indies

The BCCI has denied rumours that there is a prevailing security threat to the Indian team which is on a tour of West Indies. A BCCI source was quoted as saying by ANI that the reports of the security threat was started by a hoax message being spread on social media.

The Indian team is currently playing a warm-up match against West Indies Board President’s XI in Antigua. The first Test between India and West Indies is scheduled to start from Thursday.

Earlier on Sunday, there had even been some media reports which stated that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had received an email of a possible attack on Team India in the Caribbean islands, which it had passed on to the ICC and the BCCI.

Meanwhile, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav took wickets in the morning session of the warm-up game against the West Indies Board President’s XI as the tour game went on as scheduled.

4 wickets down at Lunch on Day 2. Ishant picks 2, Umesh picks 1 and one brilliant run-out from Jadeja. WI A 79/4 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/7YJcOeq5xb — BCCI (@BCCI) August 18, 2019

After India declared on their overnight score of 297/5, their opponents had reached 79/4 at the lunch break. Ravindra Jadeja had accounted for a run out dismissal, Ishant Sharma had taken two wickets and Umesh Yadav had taken one.