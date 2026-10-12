India-Sri Lanka ODI to remain in Delhi, BCCI clarifies

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has dismissed reports suggesting that the opening ODI of the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka has been shifted from Delhi to Ahmedabad.

In a brief statement on Monday, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the match, scheduled for December 13, was allotted to Delhi as per standard policy and no change has been made to the venue. “Reports suggesting that the India-Sri Lanka ODI match scheduled in Delhi may be shifted to Ahmedabad are not accurate. There has been no such decision by the BCCI,” Saikia was quoted as saying by PTI.