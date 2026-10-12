India-Sri Lanka ODI to remain in Delhi, BCCI clarifies

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has dismissed reports suggesting that the opening ODI of the upcoming three-match series against Sri Lanka has been shifted from Delhi to Ahmedabad.
In a brief statement on Monday, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said the match, scheduled for December 13, was allotted to Delhi as per standard policy and no change has been made to the venue. “Reports suggesting that the India-Sri Lanka ODI match scheduled in Delhi may be shifted to Ahmedabad are not accurate. There has been no such decision by the BCCI,” Saikia was quoted as saying by PTI.
“Further, it needs to be reiterated that bilateral matches are primarily allotted by following a standard policy,” he added.
The reports had suggested that the match was being moved to Ahmedabad, which is set to host the series finale on December 19, due to ongoing construction work at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
The denial comes amid a packed calendar for the Indian team. India are currently engaged in a white-ball series against West Indies, with the T20I leg underway and the ODI leg having concluded earlier this month. Following that, the team will travel to New Zealand for a multi-format series beginning October 22, featuring five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests across Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland, Hamilton and Mount Maunganui.
The New Zealand tour will be followed by a home assignment against Sri Lanka, which includes both ODI and T20I series. The Delhi venue last hosted an international fixture during India’s clash against Afghanistan, and the Arun Jaitley Stadium remains a regular stop on the BCCI’s home calendar.
Apart from the three ODIs, Sri Lanka will also play a three-match T20 International series during their tour.
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|
Time (IST)
|1st ODI
|Dec 13
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|2:00 PM
|2nd ODI
|Dec 16
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|2:00 PM
|3rd ODI
|Dec 19
|Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|2:00 PM
|1st T20I
|Dec 22
|Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot
|7:00 PM
|2nd T20I
|Dec 24
|Barabati Stadium, Cuttack
|7:00 PM
|3rd T20I
|Dec 27
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|7:00 PM
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