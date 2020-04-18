BCCI creates ‘Team Mask Force’; video features messages from Kohli, Tendulkar

‘Team Mask Force’ features some of India’s most popular cricketers. (Express Photo Archive) ‘Team Mask Force’ features some of India’s most popular cricketers. (Express Photo Archive)

BCCI has created a video featuring the likes of Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly to promote wearing masks in public places and help the country battle the Covid-19 pandemic.

BCCI, continuing its contributions in the fight against the pandemic, said ‘Team Mask Force’ has been created to spread awareness about wearing masks in public places.

“TeamIndia is now #TeamMaskForce! Join #IndiaFightsCorona and download @mygovindia’s @SetuAarogya mobile application Mobile phone,” the BCCI tweeted.

“Being a part of India team is a matter of great pride. But today we are going to create a bigger team, Team Mask Force,” Indian captain Kohli said in the video.

Tendulkar said, “Come on India, make masks and become part of mask force. And remember to wash hands for 20 seconds and maintain social distancing.”

The video has messages from BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Smriti Mandhana, Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid and Mithali Raj, all of them speaking about the importance of wearing masks and following the directives of the government in this fight.

“Becoming a part of Mask Force is very easy, just sit at home and make masks, like I made one for myself,” Rohit said.

Earlier, the BCCI had pledged to donate Rs 51 crores to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund).

