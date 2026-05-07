BCCI to crack down on unauthorised persons travelling in IPL team buses

BCCI to take action against unauthorised persons travelling with players in IPL team buses. (FILE)

With growing concern over the conduct of franchises and players during the Indian Premier League 2026, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken note of these irregularities, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said on Thursday.

“There have been some irregularities noticed in the conduct of a few franchises and players. We have observed unauthorised persons travelling with players, including on team buses, and visiting team hotels,” Saikia told IANS.

“We will issue an advisory to all franchises and players. There are certain protocols in place, and if anyone fails to follow them, the BCCI will take appropriate action,” he added.