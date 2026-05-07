BCCI to crack down on unauthorised persons travelling in IPL team buses

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With growing concern over the conduct of franchises and players during the Indian Premier League 2026, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken note of these irregularities, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said on Thursday.
“There have been some irregularities noticed in the conduct of a few franchises and players. We have observed unauthorised persons travelling with players, including on team buses, and visiting team hotels,” Saikia told IANS.
“We will issue an advisory to all franchises and players. There are certain protocols in place, and if anyone fails to follow them, the BCCI will take appropriate action,” he added.
According to multiple reports, several players were seen with their rumoured partners on team buses and accommodating them in team hotels.
Ahead of IPL 2026, the BCCI introduced new, stricter regulations for players. Under these rules, players are required to travel in the team bus, and the entry of family members and friends into the Player and Match Official Area (PMOA) before and during an IPL match is restricted.
“On practice days (during pre-tournament and tournament), only accredited staff is allowed in the dressing room and on the field of play. Player family members and friends must travel in a separate vehicle and can watch team practice from the hospitality area. For extended support staff (throw-down specialists/net bowlers), a list must be submitted for BCCI approval. Once approved, non-match day accreditations will be issued,” the BCCI’s rule on player travel stated.
IPL 2026 has already witnessed a few out-of-ground controversy with Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag being caught vaping inside the team dressing room during their match against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur.
This marked the second controversy involving the Royals. Earlier, the team’s manager, Ravinder ‘Romi’ Bhinder, was filmed using a phone during the IPL clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati.
He was later cleared by the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) with a warning and a fine of ₹1 lakh. The board had asked its ACSU wing to investigate the matter, and the security unit found no serious issue.
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