‘BCCI controls the ICC’: Simon Harmer on SA’s WTC final win and global cricket balance

South African off-spinner Simon Harmer said that India’s dominance in world cricket was underpinned by its commercial and administrative power, arguing that South Africa’s World Test Championship (WTC) triumph had not significantly altered the global balance.

South Africa defeated Australia by five wickets to win the WTC final at Lord’s last year, their first major red-ball crown since readmission in 1991-92.

“Because of their commercial power, they have all of the power,” Harmer told The Guardian. “The BCCI control the ICC. But what can we do? As a player, you just control the controllables. The only thing that changes the narrative is winning trophies.”