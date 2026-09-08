BCCI announces 3 new partners in Rs 130 crore deal for India’s home seasons

Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT were on Tuesday announced as associate partners by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a period of two home seasons. The board further stated that the three new partnerships have a “combined deal value of over Rs 130 crore, representing a 44% increase over the previous cycle”.

The board said that the deal will start with India’s upcoming home series against the West Indies, which will start on September 27, and runs through March 2028.

“The three new partnerships have a combined deal value of over Rs130 crore, representing a 44% increase over the previous cycle, underscoring the strong appeal and growing commercial value of India’s home cricket season,” it said.