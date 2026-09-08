BCCI announces 3 new partners in Rs 130 crore deal for India’s home seasons

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Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT were on Tuesday announced as associate partners by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for a period of two home seasons. The board further stated that the three new partnerships have a “combined deal value of over Rs 130 crore, representing a 44% increase over the previous cycle”.
The board said that the deal will start with India’s upcoming home series against the West Indies, which will start on September 27, and runs through March 2028.
“The three new partnerships have a combined deal value of over Rs130 crore, representing a 44% increase over the previous cycle, underscoring the strong appeal and growing commercial value of India’s home cricket season,” it said.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said that “Campa, SBI Life and ChatGPT represent “three very different and exciting categories, and their association highlights the diverse opportunities that our home season offers.”
“We are pleased to welcome them as Associate Partners and look forward to working with them to create new ways to engage with fans and enhance their experience of Indian cricket,” he said.
The development comes just days after the board’s review meeting in which it promised a better-planned Future Tour Programme from the next cycle. Some of the proposed measures include chalking out the calendar in such a way that the players get more rest between series, and sufficient time to get acclimatised to conditions, more so in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries, including warm-up games before series.
In the review meeting held in the board headquarters in Mumbai to discuss the roadmap of Indian cricket in an important season, they discoursed the frequent incidence of injuries, possibly due to a packed calendar. India are set to feature in seven Tests, 14 ODIs, and 16 T20Is, apart from the Asian Games, until the next IPL in late March. The board, though, has assured the team management and its captains that they will plan better so that players get sufficient rest.
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