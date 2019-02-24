Trip cleared by CoA: BCCI CFO

A day after he was asked for an explanation for taking a longer flight route, with detours, from India to Antigua, Santhosh Rangnekar, the Chief Financial Officer of BCCI, has said that his travel plans were determined by non-availability of flights and was approved by two CoA members Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji, and by the CEO Rahul Johri. Rangnekar told The Indian Express that his trip was approved by two COA members and the CEO and the reason for taking the longer flight was because of unavailability of tickets in the shorter route.

On Friday, Amitabh Choudhary, BCCI’s acting secretary, had questioned about his travel plans to West Indies and USA.

“In 14 days trip, six days I was travelling. Who likes to take longer route, my preference was to take shorter route. But as there were no tickets available for shorter route and I had to go to Seattle and Miami. In fact, the longer route was cheaper as well. Our FEMA consultant Ravichandran had advised us that if we don’t solve this issue with WICB than we will be FEMA non-compliant. I was on an official trip and COA and CEO is aware if everything,” Rangnekar told this newspaper.

In Antigua, Rangnekar says he was invited by West Indies Cricket Board to sort out their accounts with the Indian board. The reason he went to USA was to check whether all the pending compliances had been completed with USA authorities after India had played West Indies in Florida couple of years ago. Rangnekar says he had approvals from CoA and CEO for all his travel.

