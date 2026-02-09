Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli demoted in latest BCCI Contract list, just three men’s players in Grade A

Veteran former India captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been handed Grade B contracts by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for 2025/26. While the pair have been included in the topmost A+ bracket for most of their illustrious careers, both Rohit and Kohli are now active only in one format after they retired from T20Is in 2024 and Tests last year.

Meanwhile, the A+ contract bracket has been scrapped altogether and the only male players in the top-most Grade A are Test captain Shubman Gill, ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Meanwhile, four women players have been awarded Grade A contracts: captain Harmanpreet Kaur, batters Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues and all-rounder Deepti Sharma.