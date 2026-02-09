Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli demoted in latest BCCI Contract list, just three men’s players in Grade A

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who are only active in ODI cricket, have been given Grade B contracts along with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Feb 9, 2026 08:50 PM IST
Both Kohli and Rohit are active only in ODIs. (PTI Photo)Both Kohli and Rohit are active only in ODIs. (PTI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Veteran former India captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been handed Grade B contracts by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for 2025/26. While the pair have been included in the topmost A+ bracket for most of their illustrious careers, both Rohit and Kohli are now active only in one format after they retired from T20Is in 2024 and Tests last year.

Meanwhile, the A+ contract bracket has been scrapped altogether and the only male players in the top-most Grade A are Test captain Shubman Gill, ace fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Meanwhile, four women players have been awarded Grade A contracts: captain Harmanpreet Kaur, batters Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues and all-rounder Deepti Sharma.

Among those who have been handed Grade B contracts in the men’s team includes India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, who is currently leading the side in the 2026 T20 World Cup while his vice-captain Axar Patel has been included in Grade C. Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar have all been handed Grade B contracts as well.  Meanwhile, only four women players have been included in Grade B – Renuka Thakur, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh and Sneh Rana.

A notable exclusion from the list is veteran fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who had been included in Grade B last year. While he has been as active as ever in domestic cricket, Shami hasn’t played for India since the 2025 Champions Trophy final in March.

Kohli, meanwhile, ended his illustrious Test career in May last year. Rohit Sharma had retired from the format as captain of the team just a few days before that. While both players were suffering from indifferent form in Tests in their last few matches, they have both hit top form in ODIs since. Kohli in particular scored 616 runs in nine matches in India’s 2025/26 season with three centuries at an average of 88.00.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026
South Africa (SA) vs Canada (CAN) T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Catch the action from Ahmedabad.
Pakistan players in Colombo await final decision as uncertainty about India match looms
L-R: Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed signs autographs to young fans across the fence and Pakistan cricket team during a practice session in Colombo. (Express photo by Venkata Krishna B)
Cleared for takeoff: The many altitudes of Glenn Phillips
New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips in action during T20 World Cup 2026 match against Afghanistan. (PHOTO: AP)
'Virat Kohli said there was no fun hitting mediocre bowlers, he wanted to hit the top ones' - Lesson for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from another under-19 World Cup winner
India U-19 team celebrating with the trophy after winning the U19 World Cup in 2008. (File photo)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement

Photos

The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
LS adjourned as Opp digs its heels on Rahul being allowed to speak before Budget discussion
In all, the Lok Sabha Budget session saw three adjournments.
Delhi Police files case over circulation of Gen Naravane’s unpublished book
LoP Rahul Gandhi holds the book written by General MM Naravane (retired), as speaks to media during Parliament's Budget session in Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
'Salman Khan shouted outside girlfriend’s building, beat up people': Childhood friend says 'kind-hearted' superstar follows heart
Salman Khan with childhood friend Master Raju
'Mehmood made and ruined my career': Why Aruna Irani believes she was 'openly exploited' by the star
Aruna Irani, Mehmood
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
'3 kilos of gold every year': This Indian billionaire’s wife stuns the Internet with revelation on Netflix's Desi Bling
Netflix Desi Bling
LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026
South Africa (SA) vs Canada (CAN) T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Catch the action from Ahmedabad.
Pakistan players in Colombo await final decision as uncertainty about India match looms
L-R: Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed signs autographs to young fans across the fence and Pakistan cricket team during a practice session in Colombo. (Express photo by Venkata Krishna B)
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
Sanae Takaichi
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
RBI, RBI governor
Shark Tank India's Kanika Tekriwal recollects cancer journey at 21, says she fought with a lot of pain during chemotherapy: 'Now sitting with a head full of hair'
Kanika Tekriwal
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
iPhone 16e
Advertisement
Feb 09: Latest News