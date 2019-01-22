BCCI announce Rs 20 lakh cash reward for selectors for Australia triumph

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced cash rewards for All-India Senior Selection Committee members following Indian cricket team’s historic Test series win in Australia followed by the ODI series for their first bilateral ODI series win in Australia. The board announced that the selection committee comprising five members will get a bonus of Rs 20 lakhs each.

Making the announcement, Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai said, “We are extremely proud of the way Team India have performed in Australia. We had announced cash rewards for cricketers and support staff earlier and are now rewarding selectors.”

“The five men have played a crucial role in picking a balanced Indian squad and offering the team management enough options to work around different combinations. The boys chosen to represent the Indian team went about their task in a fearless manner and stood up in challenging situations.”

Fellow CoA member and former India cricketer Diana Edulji said, “Each member who has played a role in India’s recent triumphs in Australia needs to be appreciated. With the ICC Cricket World Cup just about four months away, the three-match ODI series in Australia provided excellent preparation for the Indian team.”

“The selectors have been focusing on a core group of cricketers that will make the cut at the showpiece event. I congratulate them for picking some fine young talents, who performed brilliantly on their maiden tour of Australia.”

Earlier, BCCI had announced bonus cash rewards of Rs 15 lakh for the playing XI and Rs 7.5 lakh for the reserve players. Additionally, Rs 25 lakh bonus was announced for the coaches and pro-rata basis for the support staff.

India had won the Test series 2-1 for their first-ever series win in Australia after a gap of 71 years. It maintained India’s top slot in the ICC Test rankings as well. In the ODI series, India came from a match down to win 2-1 for first bilateral series win against Australia in their backyard.