Follow Us:
Thursday, September 20, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

BCCI cancels registration of eight Puducherry players

All the eight players were found to have submitted either their employer certificate or proof of education which is not even a month old.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: September 20, 2018 8:27:28 pm
There were complaints about a lot of players using fake birth certificates, address proof and employment certificate to play for Puducherry. 
Related News

The BCCI Thursday came down heavily on domestic debutants Puducherry by cancelling registration of eight of their senior team players for flouting eligibility criteria. The players in question are part of the senior team taking part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the parent body came down heavily after multiple complaints were made Puducherry for flouting norms.

According to documents accessed by the PTI, eight players in question are ST Xavier, Nikhilesh Surendran, Iqlas N, Abdul Safar VS, Yash Jadhav, Sagar Trivedi, Ashith Rajiv. There were complaints about a lot of players using fake birth certificates, address proof and employment certificate to play for Puducherry.

As per the letter written by GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim, all the eight players were found to have submitted either their employer certificate or proof of education which is not even a month old.

In fact one player Ashith’s Aadhar Card as proof of residence was issued only on August 27, 2018. Karim clearly stated that as per rules all those studying or residing in Puducherry from August 2018 wont be considered eligible to play for the state.

However with the Vijay Hazare Trophy having started on Wednesday, the BCCI will allow Puducherry to select eight replacement players for the current season.

Must Watch

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 