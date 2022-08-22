scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

BCCI asks state associations to postpone elections

The reason for the BCCI diktat is the Supreme Court’s pending order over the Board’s plea to abolish the cooling-off period for its office-bearers.

The current BCCI dispensation took over from the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators in October 2019.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked all state associations to postpone their elections by two months. Out of 38 affiliated units, more than 25 are due to have elections in September.

Post Lodha Committee’s recommendation, all state units conducted their election with a new constitution in September 2019.

The reason for the BCCI diktat is the Supreme Court's pending order over the Board's plea to abolish the cooling-off period for its office-bearers.

Treasurer Arun Dhumal had filed a petition in 2020 with proposed changes made to the new BCCI constitution, and last month, the Board had moved the apex Court, seeking direction on their plea to allow its president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah to have another term despite completing six years.

As per Lodha Committee recommendations, individuals have to vacate office and undergo a three-year cooling-off period after completing six years in any position. The total period in office, whether at BCCI or any state association, is considered for this purpose. The BCCI wants to change this provision.

The current BCCI dispensation took over from the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators in October 2019.

Out of 38 states associations, The Indian Express spoke to 12 state units, who confirmed that they have got a call from a top BCCI official asking them to postpone their elections till November.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has called an emergent meeting of its Apex Council on Tuesday to discuss this matter.

“We have been informed that the BCCI has told us not to go ahead with the election. Instead, we all have been asked to postpone it till November. There has been no further reason given to us,” a member of the MCA Apex Council said.

It is learnt that state associations of Baroda, Madhya Pradesh and Hyderabad had decided to hold elections. However, in wake of the BCCI’s communication they have deferred the date.

“The BCCI case is still pending in court and there are few important amendments which need to be ratified by the Supreme Court. The BCCI election was scheduled to be held late September but it could be now extended until the Supreme Court gives their final verdict on it. State association will wait.” a BCCI official said.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 11:13:31 pm
