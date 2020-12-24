BCCI approves 10-team IPL from 2022

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah at the IPL 2020 awards ceremony. (File)

Among the topics discussed and raised at the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) 89th Annual General Body Meeting was the number of teams in the Indian Premier League. On Thursday at the AGM in Ahmedabad, the cricket body approved 10-team tournament starting from 2022 edition.

The members deliberated on incorporating two new teams into the Indian Premier League (IPL). According to sources, Ahmedabad, which is said to have the world’s largest cricket stadium at Motera with a seating capacity of 110,000, is all but certain to have a new IPL team.

In another major development, the Board, in principle, decided to back the ICC’s bid for inclusion of cricket, in the T20 format, in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after getting clarifications from the International Olympic Committee.

All first-class players, both men and women, will be suitably compensated for the curtailed domestic season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The BCCI plans to get the domestic season underway, after several months’ delay, in January with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 championship.

In other decisions, veteran Congress leader Rajiv Shukla was officially anointed the Board’s vice president in place of his protege Mahim Verma from Uttarakhand.

It was also learnt that the general body decided in favour of Sourav Ganguly continuing as a director in the ICC Board. Secretary Jay Shah will be the alternate director as well as India’s representative at the Chief Executive Committee meets of the global body.

With PTI inputs

