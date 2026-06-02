BCCI appoints Sairaj Bahutule as India’s spin bowling coach

Former India leg-spinner Sairaj Bahutule was on Tuesday appointed as the spin bowling coach of the men’s national team, having worked in the India U-19 and India A set-up earlier.

Bahutule, who represented India in two Tests and eight ODIs, was seen in the Punjab Kings jersey in the recently concluded IPL. “The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Sairaj Bahutule as the Spin Bowling Coach of the Indian Cricket Team (Senior Men),” the BCCI said in a statement.

A distinguished performer on the domestic circuit, the 53-year-old claimed 630 wickets and tallied 6,176 runs in first-class cricket that spanned nearly two decades.