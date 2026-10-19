BCCI appoints Ramesh Powar as member of Men’s Selection Committee

Former Indian cricketer Ramesh Powar was appointed as a member of the Men’s Selection Committee on Monday. Powar earlier held the positions of Head Coach of the Indian women’s team, Mumbai and Gujarat and was also the Bowling Coach at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

“The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Mr. Ashok Malhotra and Mr. Jatin Paranjape, conducted a selection process for the appointment of a member of the Men’s Selection Committee. The CAC met at the BCCI HQ to screen and interview applicants and, following the process, unanimously recommended the appointment,” a BCCI press release said.

The Mumbai off-spinner played two Tests and 31 ODIs for India, and has since taken up coaching roles at various levels.