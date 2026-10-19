BCCI appoints Ramesh Powar as member of Men’s Selection Committee

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Former Indian cricketer Ramesh Powar was appointed as a member of the Men’s Selection Committee on Monday. Powar earlier held the positions of Head Coach of the Indian women’s team, Mumbai and Gujarat and was also the Bowling Coach at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.
“The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Mr. Ashok Malhotra and Mr. Jatin Paranjape, conducted a selection process for the appointment of a member of the Men’s Selection Committee. The CAC met at the BCCI HQ to screen and interview applicants and, following the process, unanimously recommended the appointment,” a BCCI press release said.
The Mumbai off-spinner played two Tests and 31 ODIs for India, and has since taken up coaching roles at various levels.
In addition, the press release also appreciated Ajit Agarkar for his time as the chief selector. “The BCCI places on record its appreciation for Mr Ajit Agarkar for his commitment, conviction and contribution during his tenure as Chairman of the Men’s Selection Committee,” the statement read.
Earlier, Agarkar decided not to seek an extension as chairman of the senior men’s selection committee, so the BCCI will now look for a candidate for the post.
“Agarkar didn’t ask for an extension. As there was no interest from his side, the BCCI has decided to look for a new chief selector,” a source told The Indian Express.
This paper at the time reported in August that BCCI officials would meet Agarkar to discuss a one-year extension to his term after India’s tour of Sri Lanka amid differences over Rohit Sharma’s ODI future in the lead-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Agarkar was appointed chairman of selectors in July 2023. During his tenure, India reached the final of the ODI World Cup before winning the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. India also retained the T20 World Cup earlier this year.