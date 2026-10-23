BCCI appoints Parvinder Awana as Chairperson of the Junior Selection Committee

Parvinder Awana was appointed Chairperson of the Junior Selection Committee on Thursday. The former fast bowler will have Krishna Das, Rakesh Patel and N. Arjun Yadav as members of the committee. Awana represented India in two T20Is and played in 62 First-Class matches, taking 191 wickets.

Awana announced his retirement from cricket in July 2018. He did not achieve anything noticeable in his first-class debut against Himachal Pradesh in 2007 but attracted attention in the following game against Maharashtra by taking a hat-trick.

Awana represented Delhi for nine years and played two T20 Internationals for India in the 2012 home series against England but failed to take a wicket.