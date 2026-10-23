BCCI appoints Parvinder Awana as Chairperson of the Junior Selection Committee

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Parvinder Awana was appointed Chairperson of the Junior Selection Committee on Thursday. The former fast bowler will have Krishna Das, Rakesh Patel and N. Arjun Yadav as members of the committee. Awana represented India in two T20Is and played in 62 First-Class matches, taking 191 wickets.
Awana announced his retirement from cricket in July 2018. He did not achieve anything noticeable in his first-class debut against Himachal Pradesh in 2007 but attracted attention in the following game against Maharashtra by taking a hat-trick.
Awana represented Delhi for nine years and played two T20 Internationals for India in the 2012 home series against England but failed to take a wicket.
“The former fast bowler represented Delhi, India A and Rest of India, besides playing in the IPL for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). After retirement, he moved into coaching, working with Delhi’s U16, U19 and U23 teams, as well as India U19 and various BCCI/COE high-performance programmes,” a press release from the BCCI stated.
While Das is a former Assam and Goa fast bowler, Patel represented Gujarat and Baroda, and Yadav played 83 First-Class matches during his career; all three played for India A at some point.
“The fifth member of the Junior Cricket Committee will be appointed shortly,” said the BCCI.
Earlier, the BCCI appointed Pragyan Ojha as the chief selector of the senior team on Monday, succeeding Ajit Agarkar. Ramesh Powar has been appointed as a member of the selection panel. Left-arm spinner Ojha has played 24 Tests, 18 ODIs and six T20Is for India. While Mumbai’s Powar played two Tests and 31 ODIs for India, he has since taken up coaching roles at various levels.
“The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Mr. Ashok Malhotra and Mr. Jatin Paranjape, conducted a selection process for the appointment of a member of the Men’s Selection Committee. The CAC met at the BCCI HQ to screen and interview applicants and, following the process, unanimously recommended the appointment,” a BCCI press release said.
Junior Cricket Committee: Parvinder Awana (Chairperson), Krishna Das, Rakesh Patel, N. Arjun Yadav
Men’s Selection Committee: Pragyan Ojha (Chairperson), Shiv Sundar Das, RP Singh, Ajay Ratra, Ramesh Powar