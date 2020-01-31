BCCI appoints Madan Lal, RP Singh, Sulakshana Naik as CAC members

RP Singh has represented India in 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is. (Express Archive) RP Singh has represented India in 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is. (Express Archive)

Former cricketers Madan Lal, RP Singh, and Sulakshana Naik were appointed as the three-members of the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee on Friday. The three-members have been handed a one-year contract for their subsequent positions.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday, January 31, 2020, announced the appointment of its Cricket Advisory Committee. The three-member committee comprises Mr Madan Lal, Mr Rudra Pratap Singh and Ms Sulakshana Naik. @rpsingh — Devendra Pandey (@pdevendra) January 31, 2020

The CAC’s immediate task will be to pick replacements for outgoing selectors MSK Prasad and Gagan Khoda.

Lal was part of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning team and has represented the country in 39 Tests and 67 ODIs. He has coached the national side and also served as a member of the senior selection committee.

Singh, who is renowned for his swing bowling, represented India in 14 Tests, 58 ODIs and 10 T20Is and was a key member of the team, which won the inaugural edition of World T20s in South Africa in 2007.

Meanwhile, Naik has two Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is for India in a career spanning 11 years.

The CAC, which is also supposed to pick the head coaches for the national teams, was not in existence ever since Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad, and Shantha Rangaswamy stepped down last year after the conflict of interest allegations were leveled against them.

