VVS Laxman appointed India’s interim head coach for Asia Cup 2022

The NCA chief VVS Laxman has been appointed as the interim head coach of the Indian cricket team for the upcoming ACC Asia Cup 2022 on Wednesday. Laxman was there with the Indian team on their tour to Zimbabwe. He will replace Rahul Dravid who is down with Covid.

Dravid has been under isolation. He tested positive on Tuesday before the team’s departure to the United Arab Emirates and will join them once he tests negative and is cleared by the BCCI medical team. India will begin their Asia Cup campaign on August 28 with a game against arch-rivals Pakistan.

The BCCI released an official statement which stated, “VVS Laxman, Head Cricket, NCA will be the interim Head Coach for Team India (Senior Men) for the upcoming ACC Asia Cup 2022, to be played in the UAE”.



It also added, “Mr Laxman, who travelled with the Indian team that played the ODI series in Zimbabwe will oversee the team’s preparation in the absence of Mr Rahul Dravid, who tested positive for COVID-19 before the team’s departure to the UAE. Mr Dravid will join the team once he tests negative and is cleared by the BCCI Medical Team”.