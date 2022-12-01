scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

BCCI appoints new three-member Cricket Advisory Committee to pick selectors

The three-member committee comprises of Jatin Paranjape, Ashok Malhotra, and Sulakshana Naik.

The three-member committee will be involved in the process of appointing the new All-India Senior Selection Committee. (PTI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the appointment of a new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) to appoint the new All-India Senior Selection Committee.

The three-member committee comprises of Jatin Paranjape, Ashok Malhotra, and Sulakshana Naik.

While Malhotra played 7 Tests and 20 One-Day Internationals for India while also recently being the President of the Indian Cricketers’ Association, Paranjape featured in 4 ODIs for the men in blue apart from being a member of the Senior Men’s Selection Committee.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Mumbai based Naik played two Tests, 46 ODIs and 31 T20Is for India in a career spanning across 11 years and was appointed as member of the previous CAC back in 2020 alongside RP Singh and Madan Lal and continues to be part of it for another term.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...Premium
Crisis and anger: Reading China’s ‘Zero-Covid’ and anti...
How to read Q2 GDP dataPremium
How to read Q2 GDP data
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...Premium
Arun Singhal: ‘India will keep importing fertilizers from Russia as long ...
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growthPremium
From bonds to banks: Large industry drives credit growth

The three-member committee will be involved in the process of appointing the new All-India Senior Selection Committee after the Chetan Sharma-led committee was sacked by the BCCI following India’s defeat to the 2022 T20 World Cup against England in the second semifinal.

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 04:27:05 pm
Next Story

China Protests: The party-state can’t be underestimated — neither can the Chinese people

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Suryakumar Yadav
SKY’s astonishing array of strokes | In Pics
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 01: Latest News
close