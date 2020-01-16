BCCI hands 15-year-old Shafali Verma Grade C contract, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana listed in A category

15-year-old Shafali Verma was handed the Grade C contract. (File Photo) 15-year-old Shafali Verma was handed the Grade C contract. (File Photo)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India for the Women’s national team (senior) for the period from October 2019 to September 2020.

While, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Poonam Yadav were named in the Grade A list, 15-year-old Shafali Verma was handed the Grade C contract. As per BCCI guidelines, Grade A cricketer will receive a payment of Rs 50 lakhs, while Grade B and Grade C will get Rs 30 and 10 lakhs each.

The Grade B list features senior cricketers Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami and emerging start Jemimah Rodrigues. Other women cricketers, who were listed in the Grade B category are Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Deepti Sharma, and Taniya Bhatia.

Apart from the 15-year-old, Veda Krishnamurthy, Punam Raut, Anuja Patil, Mansi Joshi, D Hemlatha, Arundhati Reddy, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Harleen Deol, and Priya Punia were placed in the Grade C category.

Earlier in the day, former India skipper MS Dhoni was axed from his Annual Player Contracts, while skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah were retained in Grade A+ category.

