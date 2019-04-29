BCCI announces timings for Women’s T20 Challenge in Jaipur

The BCCI on Monday announced the match timings of Women’s T20 Challenge along with Indian Premier League playoffs and final timings. The tournament will be held from May 6 to 11 in Jaipur.

Three Women’s T20 Challenge games will start at 7:30 pm IST. Only the second game, which clashes with the men’s eliminator match, will commence at 3:30 pm IST. All the games will be hosted at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity will play against each other once. Trailblazers will play Supernovas on May 6 in the first game, before meeting Velocity on May 8 in the second game. Supernovas will take on Velocity on May 9 in the third game, followed by the final between the first and second placed team on May 11.

Date Match Venue Start Time 6th May Supernovas vs Trailblazers Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 19:30 8th May Trailblazers vs Velocity Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 15:30 9th May Supernovas vs Velocity Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 19:30 11th May Final – 1st placed vs 2nd placed Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 19:30

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj will captain the three sides in the Women’s T20 Challenge, as the BCCI confirmed the squads for the exhibition matches.

Twelve overseas players from five different countries will take part, split evenly between the three teams. There is a mix of established stars from the world’s dominant teams – the likes of Nat Sciver from England and Stafanie Taylor from West Indies – and up-and-coming players, including seamer Jahanara Alam from Bangladesh.

The rest of the squads are filled by Indian cricketers, again a combination of established international and domestic upstarts.

The tournament will be the second year in a row that the BCCI are hosting a women’s T20 exhibition series – last year, the Supernovas and the Trailblazers clashed in a one-off encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This year a third team, Velocity, will join the fray with the teams set to contest four matches during the IPL play-offs.