BCCI announces squads for Women’s T20 Challenge scheduled for Nov 4-9

Women's t20 challenge

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced squads for the Women’s T20 Challenge which is scheduled to be held from November 4 to November 9 in UAE. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj will lead Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity respectively. According to a BCCI release, these three teams will compete in the upcoming tournament.

“The best of Indian women’s cricket will combine with some of the leading stars from England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and New Zealand in a four-match tournament. Thailand’s Natthakan Chantham, who scored her country’s first Women’s T20 World Cup half-century, adds another feather to her cap as she will become the first Thai cricketer to feature in the tournament,” the statement read.

The BCCI announces squads for Women’s T20 Challenge.@ImHarmanpreet, @mandhana_smriti & @M_Raj03 to lead Supernovas, Trailblazers & Velocity respectively. The upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge will be played from 4th to 9th November in UAE. More details – https://t.co/XpHsvmoEjl pic.twitter.com/Y04VxlGRnz — BCCI (@BCCI) October 11, 2020

30-odd Indian players due to take part in the T20 tournament have been asked to assemble in Mumbai by October 13 but quarantine requirements have put a question mark over their preparedness for the three-team competition.

After arriving in Mumbai from various parts of the country on October 18, the players will quarantine for more than a week and they will be tested multiple times in that period. The players are likely to depart for UAE on October 22, after which they will go undergo a six-day quarantine like all players competing in the men’s IPL.

Women’s T20 Challenge Full Squads:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues (VC), Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja PAtil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk) Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka and Muskan Malik

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (C), Deepti Sharma (VC), Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Shophie Ecclesone, Natthankan Chantham, Deandra Dottin and Kashvee Gautam

Velocity: Mithali Raj (C), Veda Krishnamurthy (VC), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (WK), Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Suné Luus, Jahanara Alam and M. Anagha

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.